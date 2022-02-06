HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Donate To Save A Life 02-07-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 6 p.m. Worcester Municipal Building, 19 Katie Ln., Worcester. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

WALKING CLUB – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun walk on Mondays & Fridays with friends old and new and listen to music of the 70s. Free for members, non-members aged 50+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 547-2800, ext. 109 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com

NYS MAMMALS – 6:30 p.m. Youth are invited to learn about the different mammals that live around us in NY State. Open to 4-H members, Leaders, other key volunteers, any youth who wants to learn. Free, registration for online program required. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. 607-547-2536 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2022/01/24/4-h-mammals-all-around-us