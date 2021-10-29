HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Downtown Trick Or Treat & Parade 10-30-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30

TRICK OR TREAT – Noon. Kids are invited to join Destination Oneonta to trick or treat at participating businesses and then be wowed by the Ghoulies and Ghosties of the Halloween Parade. Main Street, Oneonta. 607-432-2941 or visit www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta/

HALLOWEEN PARADE – 4 p.m. Oneonta Rotary club presents a parade of ghouls, ghosts and more. Line up is at 3 p.m. on Elm St. View parade on Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-2941 or visit www.facebook.com/oneontarotary/

VIRTUAL TOUR – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Get the family together to explore the exhibit ‘Believe in Yourself: What We Learned From Arthur.’ See original illustrations spanning the career of Marc Brown, the creator of the Arthur Adventure Book series which became the popular television show ‘Arthur.’ See his pencil drawings, learn about the storyboarding process, and see clips from an interview. Free, registration required. Suggested donation, $10. Presented by The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

AUDITIONS – 2 – 4 p.m. Women aged 20s – 60s are invited to audition for comedy play ‘Always A Bridesmaid’ about the wedding day tests and triumphs of the brides 4 friends-for-life. Produced by Out of the Woodwork Players. Show to be performed March 18, 19, & 20. Bainbridge Town Hall Theater, 15 N. Main St., Banbridge. 607-563-2582 or visit www.facebook.com/OWPTheatre/

SPIRIT STROLL – 3 p.m. Tour the Hartwick Cemetery with the Hartwick Historical Society and learn the history, legends, and lore of the Town of Hartwick. Appropriate for all ages, lasts approx. 40 minutes. Hartwick Cemetery. For info, e-mail theclerkisin@gmail.com

TRUNK OR TREAT – 3 – 5 p.m. Bring the kids out for safe trick-or-treating, a Halloween parade, photo ops, and the costume and trunk decoration contests. Free. Call to reserve a parking space if displaying a trunk. Parking Lot, Laurens Central School, 55 Main St., Laurens. 607-287-8623.

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

HUSKY TREAT TRAIL – 4:30 – 6 p.m. Bring the youngsters to walk the trail in costume to collect candy and other treats. Town Park, Hartwick. For info e-mail theclerkisin@gmail.com

GHOST TOURS – 5:30 p.m. Join eerie lantern lit tour through the historic village to lean about the young ghost at the Bump Tavern, the mysterious early morning strikes on the anvil at the blacksmiths, and other ‘Things That Go Bump In The Night.’ 6 tours/night. For social distancing 8 people/tour. Reservation required. Recommended for people aged 10+. Cost, $17/non-member. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607) 547-1456 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org

GHOST TOUR – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Take guided lantern tour through 200 year old mansion full of spooky stories and restless souls. Cost, $20/adult. Extended walking and stair climbing is part of the tour. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd., Cooperstown 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org