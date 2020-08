HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Drive-In Showing Of ‘Mary Poppins’ 08-22-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, AUGUST 22

DRIVE-IN MOVIES – 8 p.m. Come out for a fun outdoor movie experience. This week showing ‘Mary Poppins.’ Movie starts at dusk. Free admission, donations welcome. Foothills Performing Arts Center Parking Lot, Oneonta. 607-353-7143 or visit www.facebook.com/TheOtsegoCountyChamber/

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Find locally produced food, crafts, more. For safety, please wash hands frequently, maintain social distancing. Preorder and pick-up is available. Muller Plaza, Main St, Oneonta. Info, www.oneontafarmersmarket.com

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Find food, crafts and more by local growers, artisans. All patrons are requested to wash hands before entering, maintain social distance. Preorder and pickup available. 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Rain or shine. Info, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

DINE ON MAIN – 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Support your local businesses while staying socially distanced. Main Street Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/supportoneonta/ for info.

ART EXHIBIT – 2 – 5 p.m. Visit opening day of exhibit ‘Christine Alexander: Collage’ featuring colorful collages created from remnants of previous works. Reservations for 15-minute viewing slots are requested. On show thru 9/5. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-5327 or visit www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

FUNDRAISER – 4 p.m. Support your local athletic club to provide team sports, activities, more for area youth. Enjoy Spaghetti, Meatballs, Salad, or Meatball Sub. Take-out, delivery, or curbside pick-up only. Cost, $10 for Spaghetti, $8 for Meatball Sub. Call to order. 6th Ward Athletic Club, 22 West Broadway, Oneonta. 607-436-9136 or visit www.facebook.com/6th-Ward-Athletic-Club-430579165622/ for info.

LIFE SKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens learn everything from laundry to banking & budgeting with Lynn of the Oneonta Teen Center. Located at The Sol Center, 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607-441-3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter