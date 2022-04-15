HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Easter Egg Hunt & Bake Sale 04-16-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 16

HUNT – 10 a.m. – Noon. Bring the kiddos out for fun Easter Egg Hunt on the grounds and a bake sale featuring delicious treats made by the residents. Chestnut Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 330 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-8500 or visit www.facebook.com/ChestnutParkRehabAndNursing/

BAKING WORKSHOP – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Learn how to make traditional breads and cakes in the brick bake over, baking kettle, and even in a Dutch Oven at the Lippitt Farm House. Share your creations at the end or bring them home to wow the family, friends. Will also receive a cookbook of historic recipes. Limited to 6 participants. Cost, $105/person, lunch & ingredients included. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/hot-frame-gardening/

FIBER GIFT – 11 a.m. Children aged 12+ are invited to join workshop to make a one-of-a-kind fiber posey. Fun and great for a Mothers day gift. Hulse Hill Farm, 5928 St. Hwy. 28, Fly Creek. 607-547-1245 or visit hulsehillfarm.com

OPERA – 12:55 p.m. View live performance of the Metropolitan Opera, streaming live in Oneonta. This week is the performance of ‘Ariadne auf Naxos’ an Opera within an Opera, the story portrays Ariadne after her first love Theseus abandons her on an island. Cost, $20/adult. Lunch available for purchase separately from Soda Jerks. Rescheduled from March. Showing at the Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit www.foothillspac.org

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter