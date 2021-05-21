HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Electric Vehicle Car Show 05-22-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MAY 22

ELECTRIC CAR SHOW – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Come view Electric Vehicles on display by local owners and dealers. Learn what options exist in our area, benefits of owning an EV, more. Damaschke Field Parking Lot, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. 607-397-3815 or visit doas.us

SPRING CLEANING – 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Come by the Sportsmens club to clean up for the season. Tasks include cleaning, maintenance, handiman tasks, more. Whatever your preference, there’s something for your to do. Donuts offered at 8:30, lunch will be served at Noon. Free. Oneonta Sportsmens Club, 251 Rod & Gun Club Rd., Oneonta. 607-433-0515 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub/

PHOTOGRAPHY – 10 a.m. Learn the ins and outs of portrait photography on your favorite camera with experienced photography Trevaughn Smith. Limited spots available for in-person class. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

STUDIO DEMONSTRATION – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Experimental video artist Julien Miller, whose works are on view in ‘The Sibling Show,’ will demonstrate animation techniques on a digital drawing pad, and traditional and experimental animation processes. All ages welcome. Call to reserve a time. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-5327 or visit www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 p.m. Join supportive group to share your writing, get constructive criticism & encouragement, participate in writing exercises. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/