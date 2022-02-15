HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Enjoy Dinner From Argentina 02-16-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 16

INTERNATIONAL NIGHT – 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy 3-course meal from abroad. This week enjoy dinner from Argentina. Cost, $25/person. Reservation required. Take-out available. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-544-2524 or visit www.otesaga.com/dining/seasonal-dining

FENIMORE QUILT SHOW – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. View this years creations from the Fenimore Quilt Club. On show through 2/26. Cooperstown Art Association, 11 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

BASEBALL – 2 p.m. Presentation ‘Cultural Diversity: Diversity in the Dugout’ discussing how baseball brings people of different nationalities together, both in the US and elsewhere. Free, registration required. Presented by The Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-field-trip-cultural-diversity-2022?date=0

CONSERVATION – 7 – 8 p.m. Explore the history of deer in the Catskill Mountains, how they influence forest health and composition, and strategies to mitigate deer impacts. Presenters will include a forest ecologist, deer biologist, and an ecologist. Learn how populations have changed in the last 100 years, how the change in plantlife affect the forest, and how landowners can promote a healthy forest. Registration required. Presented by Catskill Mountain Keeper and the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/oh-deer-how-deer-shape-forests-in-the-catskills-beyond-tickets-244043620037?aff=CMK