HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Environmentalism Of Susan Fenimore Cooper 03-13-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MARCH 13

ART LECTURE – 2 p.m. Discuss naturalist author Susan Fenimore Cooper and her work ‘Rural Hours’ with leading scholar Rochelle L. Johnson and what her contributions mean in the era of climate change. Free, registration required for Zoom conference. Dontions of $10 or more requested. Presented by Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

BLOOD DRIVE – 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Donate blood, help save up to 3 lives. Briggs Hall, Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St., Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

SPRING GARDEN – 9:45 a.m. Enjoy webinar by Rensselaer County Master Gardeners all about the benefits of connecting to the natural world and recharging our senses through sensory gardens. Cost, $10. Presented by Otsego County Master Gardeners. 607-547-2536 or visit www.facebook.com/CCEOtsegoMG/

BEEKEEPING – 10 a.m. ‘Healthy Honey Bees & You!’ virtual beekeeping workshop for the absolute beginner. Presenter is Garet Livermore, Executive Director, Master Gardener Coordinator, CCE Herkimer Co., and 30 year Beekeeper. Learn about bee biology, basic ways to set up an apiary, historical practices, planning, more. Free, registration required. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. 315-866-7920 x232 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/02/27/healthy-honey-bees-and-you

VIRTUAL LECTURE – 1 p.m. ‘The Experience Of Confession In Imperial Russia’ with Dr. Nadieszda Kizenko using items from the museum to reconstruct the culture and experience around the practice. Free, registration required. Presented by Russian History Museum, Jordanville. 315 858-2468 or visit www.russianhistorymuseum.org

ANNUAL DINNER – 4 – 8 p.m. Come out to enjoy Corned Beef & Cabbage at annual dinner to support local fire department. Take-out only. Cost, $15/adult. Follow cones to place an order. Hartwick Seminary Fire Dept. 4877 St Rt 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-8091 or visit www.facebook.com/Hartwick-Fire-Department-Company-2-Hartwick-Seminary-103091843074934/

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Workshop for teens to learn skills to help them through life. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. The Sol Center, 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607-441-3999 or visit www.facebook.com/ClubOdysseyOneonta/

THEATER – 8 p.m. Enjoy production of Victorian period drama “Angel Street (Gaslight)” presented by Stuff of Dreams Productions. Visit www.facebook.com/GEStevensOneonta/ for info.