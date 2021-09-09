HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Explore Butternut Creek with OCCA 09-10-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

BUTTERNUT CREEK FLOAT – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Join the Otsego County Conservation Association for a leisurely paddle on the creek where you will learn about the natural and human history of our region, take in the sights, and have fun. Bring your own craft or reserve one of OCCA’s. Please come dressed for the weather with food, water, etc. Free, registration required. Bailey Rd., Gilbertsville. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/butternut-creek-float/

FAMILY DAY – 10 a.m. – Noon. Bring the whole family for a fun morning with the Springfield Historical Society featuring a scavenger hunt, a video interview with Noel Dries. There will be legos for all ages to make a New York City themed building to be displayed for a month. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield Center. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

MOVIE NIGHT – 7 p.m. Join the Richfield Springs Library and the community center for a showing of ‘Bigfoot Family’ Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-0230 or visit www.facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/

LIGHTING TOUR – 7 p.m. Guided tour through historic mansion exploring how people, and the rich, lit their homes (and mansion) in the nights before electricity. Tour pairs lighting devices with historic cocktails. Cost, $30. Adults aged 21+ only. Hyde Hall, 1527 Co. Rd. 31, Cooperstown. 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org