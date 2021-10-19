HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Explore Folk Art After Dark 10-20-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 20

ART IN THE DARK – 6:30 & 7:30 p.m. Tour museums galleries of folk & fine art by Lantern Light with guides. Learn some of the mysterious, melancholy, untold stories behind the pieces & discover secrets with ultra-violet light. Limited to 10/tour. Cost, $15/non-member. Masks, pre-registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

ARTFUL JOURNAL – 1 p.m. Learn about journaling through art. Record your feelings and experiences through sketch, collage, calligraphy, and more with a supportive group. First meeting will include a lesson on pencil sketching with time to create your own. Please bring your own supplies. Monthly meetings will include time to share and inspire eachother. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

MUSIC THERAPY – 1 p.m. Online program for those living with dementia and their caregivers. Participants learn about famous musicians, sing along, make music and relax with certified music therapist Kim Best. Free, registration required. Presented by the Otsego County Office for the Aging. 607-547-4232 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

TRAP SHOOT – 1 & 6 p.m. Bring out your shotgun and shells for fun afternoon and evening trapshoot. (Weather permitting). Cost, $1/round. Please follow all firearm regulations. Crumhorn Rod & Gun Club, 574 Crumhorn Lake Rd., Maryland. 607-638-9379 or visit www.facebook.com/crumhornrodandgunclub/

SPRINGFIELD READS – 4 p.m. Community members are invited to bring the kids and enjoy storytime at Hyde Hall. The theme is ‘Day of the Dead’ and features Springfield residents reading the stories aloud. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd., Cooperstown. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

INTEREST MEETING – 6 p.m. Join members of Destination Oneonta to learn about what they do, and how to get involved. Nina’s Italian Pizzeria and Restaurant, 299 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-2941 or visit www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta/