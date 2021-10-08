HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Fall Fling at the Sports Center 10-09-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9

FALL FLING – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. A spring tradition is happening in the Fall this year. The Cooperstown Rotary Club presents their annual craft fair featuring a growing list of vendors, artisans, food, drink, crafts and much more. New this year is the Utica Zoomobile. Returning is the ever-popular Basket Auction. Proceeds help to support variety of local foundations. On the Lawn, The Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. Visit www.cooperstownfallfling.com

PANCAKE BREAKFAST – 8 a.m. – sold out. Stop by for delicious pancakes, eggs, sausage, and more to support a local fire department. Take-out only. Some outdoor seating if weather cooperates. Cost, $8/meal. Richfield Springs Fire Department, 34 E. James St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-0850 or visit www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsfiredepartment

GOLF WALK – 8 – 9:30 a.m. Get a behind the scenes tour of the Leatherstocking Golf Course and learn how it is managed to reduce the use of water and chemicals and make the course a place for plants, wildlife, and golfers. Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association with Mike O’Neill, Course Superintendent. Free, registration required. Meet at the course workshop. Use entrance at Cooperstown Country Club, 5748 NY-80, Cooperstown. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/leatherstocking-golf-course-walk/

HARVEST CELEBRATION – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Celebrate the harvest season in 1800s style. walk around the historic village, learn from the historic interpreters and enjoy the activities fall activities from wagon rides, to corn shelling/grinding, and tinsmithing with the blacksmith, and more. Included with admission. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/celebration-of-autumn/

OPERA – 12:55 p.m. View live performance of the Metropolitan Opera, streaming live in Oneonta. This week is the performance of ‘Boris Godunov’ depicting the life of the Tsar of Russia during what is known as ‘The Time of Troubles’ in the around 1600. Cost, $20/adult. Lunch available for purchase separately from Soda Jerks. Showing at the Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit www.foothillspac.org

IROQUOIS MUSEUM – 1 – 4 p.m. Celebrate Indigenous Peoples day at museum with contemporary art show ‘Identity/Identify’ featuring speaker Drew Hayden Taylor, writer/journalist who discusses role of humor in negotiating difficult issues such as tribal membership, colonization, and adoption as a mixed race individual. Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Rd., Howes Cave. 518-296-8949 or visit www.iroquoismuseum.org

MEMORIAL – 2:30 p.m. Celebrate the life and contributions of Paul Kuhn. A bench in his honor will be placed by the Cooperstown Christmass Committee and the Village of Cooperstown in Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

GHOST TOUR – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Take guided lantern tour through 200 year old mansion full of spooky stories and restless souls. Cost, $20/adult. Extended walking and stair climbing is part of the tour. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd., Cooperstown 607-547-5098 or visithydehall.org

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Come enjoy a spooky stage production of Shirley Jackson’s ‘The Haunting of Hill House.’ Cost, $20/adult. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Visit www.biggerdreamsproductions.org