HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Fenimore Virtual Exhibit Tour 02-23-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 p.m. Zoom meeting featuring walk through of exhibit ‘Cooper, Cole, and the Hudson River School’ with manager of arts education Kevin Gray. Free, registration required. Suggested donation $5. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

FOOD WEBINAR – 2 – 3 p.m. Learn about food, recipes, and nutrition info you can use everyday. This week celebrate George Washington’s Birthday. Free, registration for Zoom conference required. Presented by The Cornell Cooperative Extension. 518-234-4303 x120 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/01/05/tuesdays-2

CURATOR SPOTLIGHT – 2 p.m. Hall of fame curators give glimpses of artifacts in the museums collection from each of the five National League Central Teams, featured from the ‘Starting Nine’ exhibit. This exhibit is a great introduction to the 30 MLB teams. Free, registration required. Presented by Baseball Hall of Fame. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-curator-spotlight-starting-nine-nl-central?date=0

TAX PREPARATION – 6 – 9 p.m. Accounting students at Hartwick College partner with the IRS to help community members prepare their 2020 taxes. Free, appointments required. Hartwick College, Oneonta. vita@hartwick.edu