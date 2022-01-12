HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Fiber Arts With Springfield Group 01-13-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JANUARY 13

FIBER ARTS GROUP – 3 – 4 p.m. Bring your knitting, crocheting or other fiber art to work with the group on your current project. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

ARTFUL JOURNAL – 1 p.m. Record your feelings and experiences through sketch, collage, calligraphy, and more with a supportive group. Please bring your own supplies. Monthly meetings will include time to share and inspire eachother. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/