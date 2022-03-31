HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Fiber Workshop at the Art Store 04-01-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, APRIL 1

FIBER ARTS NIGHT – 5 – 7 p.m. Stop by the art store to learn about fiber arts. Participate in a Saori group weaving project, learn to turn wool into yarn, much more. The Art Department, 8 Main St., Cherry Valley. Visit www.facebook.com/Theartdeptny

WALKING CLUB – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun walk on Mondays & Fridays with friends old and new and listen to music of the 70s. Free for members, non-members aged 50+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 547-2800, ext. 109 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com

LIVE MUSIC – 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy dinner and music from the great American song-book as performed by Tommy Joy. Roma’s Ristorante, 25 Union St., Sidney. 607-563-8888

PHILOSOPHY – 7 – 9:30 p.m. Join SUNY Oneonta for undergraduate conference featuring keynote presentation ‘Courage and the Value of Disloyalty’ with Dr. Alice Dreger. IRC-1, SUNY Oneonta. E-mail katherine.bashaw@oneonta.edu or visit connect.oneonta.edu/event/7943259