HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Final Opera Glimpse Features ‘The Fairies’ 09-03-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

GLIMPSE – 5:30 p.m. Enjoy first look at ‘The Fairies’ a fantasia on Wagner’s ‘Die Feen’ featuring animations. The opera portrays the forbidden romance of a mortal prince and a fairy princess. Presented by Glimmerglass Festival. Visit glimmerglass.org/events/glimpse-die-feen/ for info.

COVID-19 TESTING – 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Stop in for free Covid Test with results in 15 minutes. Help stop the spread. Testing by appointment only. 3 locations in Oneonta. Oneonta Armory, 4 Academy St.; Foothills Performing Arts Center, 24 Market St.; St. James Church, 305 Main St. Call 833-NYSTRNG for an appointment.

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Volunteer aged 14+ are invited to aid in the construction of 2 houses for families in need. Come for a few hour or the whole day, no special skill required. McFarland Rd., Oneonta. 607-432-7874 or visit habitatotsego.org/volunteer/

RABIES CLINIC – 9 – Noon. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/