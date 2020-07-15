HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: First Virtual Writers Salon 07-16-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JULY 16

WRITERS SALON – 7:30 p.m. First virtual writers salon by CANO. Features presentation by local author Jennifer Donohue with opportunity for Q&A. Presented by Community Arts Network of Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/CANOneonta for info.

RABIES CLINIC – 9 a.m. – Noon. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

FIELD TRIP – 2 p.m. Dive into the mysteries of baseball cards by dissecting vintage ‘error’ cards with the Baseball Hall of Fame. Free, registration required. Visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-field-trip-Baseball-Card-Mysteries?date=0 for info.

SKYPE A SCIENTIST – 3 – 4 p.m. Children, 6-14, are invited to talk with thanabotanist Cole Imperi about intersection between plants and people dealing with death, grief, and bereavement. Zoom meeting hosted by Huntinton Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

TOWN HALL – 5:30 p.m. Discuss how our past can shape our future with featured speakers Alexander Karn, historian & documentary filmmaker, Holocaust survivor Tana Ross, and stage director Francesca Zambello. Hosted by The Glimmerglass Festival. Visit glimmerglass.org/events/town-hall-never-again-2/ for info.

BIRDING WORKSHOP – 7 – 8 p.m. Learn about the basics of birding as a pastime with the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society and A.J. Read Science Discovery Center. Visit www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC/ for info.

CONCERT SERIES – 7 – 9 p.m. Live From The Park, Oneonta Summer Concert series to feature band Lucia & Levi performing live online. Visit www.facebook.com/oneontarec/ for info.