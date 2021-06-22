HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Fly Creek Area Historical Society Returns 06-23-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23

HISTORICAL SOCIETY RETURNS – 7 p.m. The Fly Creek Area Historical Society returns for its first meeting in about a year. They haven’t been idle though. Come see how they’ve updated the exhibits, what they’ve done to their building, and there’s more to talk about. Refreshments available, doors open for circulation. Social distancing observed, masks optional. Free, open to public. The Old Grange Building, Cemetery Rd., Fly Creek.

HEALTHY EATING – 11:30 a.m. Learn how to cook healthy in 6 weeks. Each weeks is a 1-hour class with a nutrition lesson and a cook-a-long. Free, registration for Zoom meeting required. June 14 thru July 19. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. 518-234-4303 ext. 120 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/04/08/whats-for-dinner

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 – 3 p.m. Join live tour of exhibit ‘Manzanar: The Wartime Photographs of Ansel Adams’ which features photographs documenting the Japanese internment camp in California in 1943. Free, suggested donation $10. Presented by The Fenimore Art Museum. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

REBROADCAST – 7 p.m. ‘Smuggled Lenses: The Politics of Documentary Photography at Manzanar’ zoom discussion about the politics behind the official photographers of the camp and the inmates who documented their own experiences. Free, $10 donation requested. Presented by The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

HOME GAME – 7 p.m. Local baseball team Oneonta Outlaws Vs. Glens Falls Dragons. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. 607-432-6326 or visit www.facebook.com/oneontaoutlawsbaseball/