HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, APRIL 17, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, APRIL 17

ECO PRESENTATION – 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Digital presentation ‘Slogs Through Bogs’ with SUNY Oneonta biology professor Dr. Donna Vogler who completed a survey of the habitat of the Cranberry Bog of the Greenwood Conservancy, the focus of this talk. Join Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society to learn about the ecology of our local wetland at www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety/

STORYTIME – 10:30 a.m. Hop online with the kids for fun interactive storytime with Miss Anne at the Harris Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/ for info.

LUNCH DOODLES – 1 p.m. Children’s book author/illustrator Mo Williams, of Elephant & Piggy fame, hosts virtual art session for the kids featuring drawing, look around his studio, more. Hosted by The Kennedy Center channel on YouTube. Visit www.kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems/

