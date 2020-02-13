HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14

VALENTINES DAY!

VALENTINES – 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. City of the Hills Sweet Adelines deliver love songs, tokens of affection at location of your choice within 25 miles of Oneonta. Cost, $30. Call 607-267-5540 or visit sachorus.wixsite.com/cityofthehills

FILM – 6:30 & 9 p.m. Presenting “21 Bridges.” Cost, $3/person. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta.

DOCUMENTARY – 7 p.m. Showing Ken Burns documentary ‘The Central Park 5’ examining case of 5 teenagers who spent 6-13 years in jail for a crime they didn’t commit. Followed by optional discussion. Waterfront room, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta. 607-432-6988.

PLANETARIUM – 7 p.m. Take digital journey through the cosmos in immersive multimedia experience. A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-2011 or visit www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC/