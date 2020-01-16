HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JANUARY 17, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JANUARY 17

PRESENTATION – 7:30 p.m. Join Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society to hear from Kathryn Davino about the amazing birds on Heron Island & Lamington National Park on her 2018 trip to Australia. Free, open to public. Refreshments will be served. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-397-3815 or visit www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety/

FILM – 6:30 & 9 p.m. Presenting “Zombieland: Double Tap.” Cost, $3/person. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta.

FILM SERIES – 6:30 p.m. Cabin Fever film series opens with showing of ‘Rocketman’ (2019) directed by Dexter Fletcher. Film begins at 7. Free, donations accepted. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Orpheus Theater presents Frozen Jr. by the Starstruck Players. Cost, $15/person. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-1800 or visit www.orpheustheatre.org/kids-programs.html