HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MARCH 13, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MARCH 13

FILM SERIES – 7 p.m. Discrimination Matters series presents ‘Freedom Riders’ (2010) following the courageous activists efforts to desegregate buses & trains in the 1960s in the deep South where there was violent resistance. Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta. 607-432-6988.

FUNDRAISER – 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Fill the boot campaign to support injured firefighters Scott Monington & Jon Roach. All donations welcome. Milford Corner Store, 69 S. Main St., Milford. 607-286-9492 or visit www.facebook.com/Milford-Fire-Department-and-Emergency-Squad-1534447436867261/

RAILROAD – 7 p.m. Meeting of local chapter of National Railway Historical Society featuring business meeting on annual banquet, repair of New York Central 6721, Adirondack Scenic Railroad followed by dvd on railroad in St. Louis, MO. All welcome. Zion Lutheran Church, 630 French Rd., New Hartford. 315-327-8653.

THEATER – 8 p.m. Bold Theatrics presents ‘Venus In Fur’ by David Ives. Cost, $20/person. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 1-800-595-4849 or visit www.foothillspac.org