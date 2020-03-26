HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MARCH 27, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MARCH 27

VIRTUAL DANCE GROUP – 7:30 – 9 p.m. Join Virtual Contact Improv Jam in the comfort of your home. Dance to Spotify playlist with up to 100 people, space limited. Join the group on Zoom. Visit Dancing Otsego group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/106622179528006/

SOCCER REGISTRATION – All Day. Final day for Oneonta residents to register children grades K-6 for Oneonta Soccer Cub. Cost, $30/child. Wright National Soccer Campus, 35 Browne St., Oneonta. E-mail bonnie.johnson@oneontasoccerclub.org or visit oneontasoccerclubny.sportssignup.com/site/

LUNCH DOODLES – 1 p.m. Children’s book author/illustrator Mo Williams, of Elephant & Piggy fame, hosts virtual art session for the kids featuring drawing, look around his studio, more. Hosted by The Kennedy Center channel on Youtube. Visit www.kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems/

