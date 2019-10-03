HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4

QUILT SHOW – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Celebrate 25th year of the annual quilt show at Silver Jubilee. Features 300+ quilts from artists across the country with featured quilter Jim Bryden in Tudor style historic inn. Lunch available. Proceeds benefit roof project. Admission, $5/person. The Major’s Inn, 12 Marion Ave., Gilbertsville. 607-783-2780 or visit www.themajorsinn.com

HUGE RUMMAGE SALE – 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Find variety of clothing, toys, household items, old stuff, more. First Presbyterian Church, Pioneer St., Cooperstown 607-547-8401 or visit www.facebook.com/CooperstownPres/

RUMMAGE SALE – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Huge rummage/bake sale. Find household items, clothing, books, furniture, collectibles, more. Christ Church Parish Hall, 69 Fair St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9555.

RUMMAGE SALE – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Find wide variety of items for sale at Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4636 St. Hwy. 28, Cooperstown. 607-293-7980.

RESOURCE FAIR – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Seniors explore resources available in Otsego County. Represented are Bassett Gender wellness, NY Connects, First Community Care, many others. Clinic building, Bassett Hospital, River St., Cooperstown. 607-547-6691 or visit www.facebook.com/Bassett.Network

Y HISTORY – 1 – 4 p.m. Come share your stories about the Y. Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-0010 or visit www.oneontaymca.org

SCI-FI & HORROR – 3 p.m. Join the fans of the strange and horrific at festival. Features authors, vendors, speakers, activities, more. Cost, $6/person for day pass. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/SciFiHorroFest/

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 7 p.m. Celebrate opening of 4×4 miniature show featuring works by artists of all ages. Free, open to public. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

HYDE & SHRIEK – 6 p.m. Ghost tour visits places where ghostly manifestations have been reported over the years and areas identified by the Ghost Hunters Halloween special. Cost, $20/person. Reservations required. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org

FILM – 6:30 p.m. Presenting “Men In Black International.” Cost, $3/person. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta.

FILM – 6:30 p.m. Visit exhibit ‘Duane Michals: The Portraitist’ then enjoy film, starting at 7, connected to exhibit with introduction. This week “Cabaret” with Joel Grey & Liza Minnelli (Rated PG). Cost, $7/non-member. Fenimore Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

PLANETARIUM – 7 – 8 p.m. Public night at updated planetarium featuring multimedia experience presented by SUNY Oneonta staff, faculty, students. Free, tickets required. A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-2011 or visit www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC/

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Oneonta Concert Association presents concert of classical works, original arrangements featuring Brandon Ridenour, trumpeter/composer/arranger, with pianist Peter Dugan. Tickets, $25/person. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-433-7252 or visit oneontaconcertassociation.org

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Theatrical performance “The Wolves” about the lives of 9 American Girls navigate big questions, wage tiny battles in their lives. Hamblin Theater, Fine Arts Center, SUNY Oneonta.

CONTRADANCE – 7:30 p.m. Fun group dance to music by Tom Wadsworth and Tom White with caller Gary Aney. Templeton Hall, 63 Pioneer St., Cooperstown. 607-547-8164 or visit otsegodancesociety.weebly.com