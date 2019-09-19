HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

TRIBUTE – 8 p.m. One of Nations top Eagles tribute band ‘The Eagles Experience’ presents evening of Eagles greatest hits & fun. General Admission, $20. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

DROP OFF – 8 – 11 a.m. Households are invited to dispose of hazardous waste such as paint, pesticides, solvents, chemical cleaners, antifreeze, more. Contact Otsego County Solid Waste Department for list, restrictions. Unadilla Highway Building, 216 Co. Hwy. 3, Unadilla. 607-547-4225 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/household-hazardous-waste-day-unadilla/

PAR FOR PAWS – 8:30 a.m. Golf tournament featuring 18 holes, breakfast, lunch, more. 4 person teams, Cost, $300/team. Benefit for Susquehanna SPCA. Otsego Golf Club, 144 Pro Shop Dr., Springfield Center. 607-547-8111 ext. 101 or visit www.facebook.com/SQSPCA/

TRUE BLUE WEEKEND – 8:30 a.m. Community is invited to welcome student to the community, enjoy activities through out the weekend including Hartwick Athletics Golf classic, kick off party, family movie night, more. Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-431-4064 or visit www.hartwick.edu/alumni-and-friends/true-blue-weekend/

RESOURCE FAIR – 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Community learns about resources, services available to seniors from community organizations. Includes baking contest hosted by Otsego County Senior Council. Followed by public hearing on services needed by older residents. FoxCare Center, Oneonta. 607-547-4232 or visit www.otsegocounty.com/departments/n-r/office_for_the_aging/news_and_events.php

DROP OFF – 2 – 4 p.m. Small Businesses are invited to dispose of hazardous materials. Pre-registration required by 9/6. The Meadows, 140 Co. Hwy. 33W, Cooperstown. 607-547-4225 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/household-hazardous-waste-day-small-business-collection/

AWARDS DINNER – 6 – 8 p.m. Celebrate art exhibit ‘Home is where the Heart is’ with Pasta buffet, cake, music, more. Tickets, $15/person at door, available at The Turning Point. Quality Inn, 5206 NY-23, Oneonta. 607-267-4435 www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

FILM – 6:30 p.m. Presenting “Anabelle Come Home.” Cost, $3/person. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta.

AUDITIONS – 6:30 p.m. All roles available for Orpheus Theater production of ‘Elf the Musical.’ Rehearsals begin October. Performances December 13-15. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-1800 or visit www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre/

FILM – 6:30 p.m. Visit exhibit ‘Duane Michals: The Portraitist’ then enjoy film, starting at 7, connected to exhibit with introduction. This week “Taxi Driver” featuring actors Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese (Rated R). Cost, $7/non-member. Fenimore Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

MEET & GREET – 7 p.m. Community is invited to welcome Rabbi George Hirschfeld at special Shabbat service followed by refreshments. Free, open to public. Temple Beth El, 83 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-5522 or visit www.templebetheloneonta.org

FILM FEST – 7 p.m. Hall celebrates twin traditions of film and baseball. Featuring ‘A League of their Own.’Tickets free, reservations required. Continues 9/21. Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/node/19552?date=0

PLANETARIUM – 7 – 8 p.m. Public night at updated planetarium featuring multimedia experience presented by SUNY Oneonta staff, faculty, students. Free, tickets required. A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-2011 or visit www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC/