HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, APRIL 13, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, APRIL 13

VIRTUAL TOWN HALL – 6 p.m. Jim Barber to host town halls on Facebook & YouTube. Submit questions at info@jimbarberforsenate.org and tune in to learn about the candidate to represent State Senate district 51. Visit to participate www.facebook.com/JimBarberforSenate/

LUNCH DOODLES – 1 p.m. Children’s book author/illustrator Mo Williams, of Elephant & Piggy fame, hosts virtual art session for the kids featuring drawing, look around his studio, more. Hosted by The Kennedy Center channel on YouTube. Visit www.kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems/

RABIES CLINIC – 6 – 8 p.m. Free rabies vaccination with Dr. Fassett for cats, dogs, ferrets. Previous certificate must be presented for 3-year booster. Dogs on leash; cats and ferrets in pillow case or carrier. Town Barn, Worcester. 607-547-4230 or visit www.otsegocounty.com/departments/d-m/health_department/rabies_prevention.php

CLICK HERE FOR THE LIST OF CANCELLED EVENTS