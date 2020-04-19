HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, APRIL 20, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, APRIL 20

DIGITAL EARTH FEST – 7 – 8 p.m. Celebrate our Earth from home, in dinner hour program to learn how to reduce food waste and your grocery bill through composting, planning, using odd parts of food & leftovers. Visit occainfo.org/calendar/

VIRTUAL APRIL – Enjoy fun craft based on Northwest Coast Activity Guide presented by Fenimore Art Museum. Visit the museum at www.facebook.com/fenimoreartmuseum

WEEKLY CHALLENGE – 10 a.m. Have fun at home competing in creative weekly challenge. This week, recreate a movie poster with only the object in your home. Submit via Facebook or Instagram with inspiration photo. Submissions due by 5 p.m. Thursday. Visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter for info.

TEEN SCENE – 11 a.m. Teens practice Self Expression on Zoom virtual meeting with Family Resource Network. Visit www.facebook.com/FamilyRN/ for info.

LUNCH DOODLES – 1 p.m. Children’s book author/illustrator Mo Williams, of Elephant & Piggy fame, hosts virtual art session for the kids featuring drawing, look around his studio, more. Hosted by The Kennedy Center channel on YouTube. Visit www.kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems/

