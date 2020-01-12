HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JANUARY 13, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JANUARY 13

ILLUSIONIST – 9 – 10 p.m. Enjoy show employing unique blend of magic, mentalism, comedy, audience participation, more by performer Matias Letelier. Cost, $3/person. Waterfront Room, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta.

GENEOLOGY – 11 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Support each others search through the past for ancestors. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/calendar/

FARM CLASS – 1 p.m. Learn about pest management strategies for field crops with Cornell Cooperative Extension. Cost, $10/person. Farm Credit East, 7397 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. 315-866-7920 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2018/01/19/field-crop-pest-management-meeting-otsego-county

PREVENTION – 1:15 p.m. Learn ways to keep you strong, minimize risks of falls. Includes maintenance checks on canes & walkers. Cooperstown Senior Center, behind St. Mary’s Church, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. coopseniorcenter@gmail.com

UPDATE – 2:15 p.m. Learns whats “News” in our local area with Michael Lachance. Cooperstown Senior Center, behind St. Mary’s Church, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. coopseniorcenter@gmail.com