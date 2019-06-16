By: Larissa Ryan  06/16/2019  5:00 pm
HAPPENIN' OTSEGO for MONDAY, JUNE 17, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JUNE 17

‘Picture This’ Exhibit

Opening Reception

EXHIBIT – 5-7 p.m. Opening reception for “Picture This: visualizing the written word and exploring the narrative.” On display thru 7/19. Free. The Smithy Gallery, 55 Pioneer St., Cooperstown.

FOOD DRIVE – 12-1 p.m. Donate non-perishable food at collection locations on SUNY Oneonta’s campus. Info, 607-436-3014.

PLANTING – 6 p.m. Join Otsego Land Trust (OLT) and NYSEG to plant pollinator and wildlife plants and eat snacks. All ages welcomed. Parslow Road Conservation Area, 127 Parslow Road, Hartwick. Info, 607-547-2366 ext 108 or becky@otsegolandtrust.org.

