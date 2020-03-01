By: Larissa Ryan  03/01/2020  5:00 pm
HAPPENIN' OTSEGO for MONDAY, MARCH 2, 2020

How To Travel In Safety

SAFETY – 1:15 p.m. Learn how to travel safely in, outside the country with Diana Nichols. Cooperstown Senior Community Center, behind St. Mary’s Church, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. coopseniorcenter@gmail.com

CLASSIC MOVIE – 3:30 p.m. Enjoy classic, timeless films with the group. Discussion to follow. Oneonta Teen Center, 4 Academy St., Oneonta. 607-433-2009.

POP-UP SHOP – 5 – 7 p.m. Find beautiful handmade jewelry by local artist Laura Emmett. Her focus is on leather bracelets using silver, copper, other metals. Also make necklaces, earrings. The Autumn Cafe, 244 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-6845 or visit www.facebook.com/theautumncafe/

