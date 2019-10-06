HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, OCTOBER 7, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, OCTOBER 7

IRISH DANCING – 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Adults learn Irish Set and Line Dances. Fun, no experience needed. Cooperstown Center, 2832 Co. Hwy. 11, Cooperstown. E-mail kodonnell@stny.rr.com

PHOTO EXCURSION – 6:30 – 8:45 a.m. Capture a magical sunrise on Otsego Lake. Bring camera, walk behind museum with photographer Kevin Gray providing tips on composition, light, shadow, technique, more. Bring any camera, lense, 1≤ charged battery, tripod. Cost, $17/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

BLOOD DRIVE – 2 – 6 p.m. Give blood and help save a life with the American Red Cross. Main Dining Room, Cooperstown Center, 128 Peonix Mills Crossing, Cooperstown. 607-544-2672 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

LECTURE – 6:30 p.m. Historian Dr. Ben Vinson III presents ‘Afro-Mexicans and Their History: A Personal Journey.’ Part of the Ralph Watkins Lecture Series. Craven Lounge, Morris Conference Center, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/4978141

MAGICIAN – 9 p.m. Performance by bilingual illusionist/mentalist Matias Letelier. Cost, $3/person. Ballroom, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta.