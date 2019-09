HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

LECTURE – 7 p.m. Novelist, playwright ( Pullitzer prize winning play “Disgraced”), screenwriter, actor Ayad Akhtar presents this years Mills Distinguished Lecture. Dewar Arena, Alumni Field House, SUNY Oneonta.

EQUINOX FESTIVAL – 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Celebrate Autumn equinox with full day of activities featuring yoga, meditation, vendors fair, workshops on nutritional healing, essential oils, Cacao ceremony (1:30, $15), dance, more. Cost, $25/person. Origins Cafe, 558 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 607-437-2862 or visit www.facebook.com/originscafe/

SENIOR WORKSHOP – 10:30 a.m. Seminar on senior fall prevention with Delhi Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Followed by Q&A, lunch. Free to seniors, registration required. Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-0010 ext. 9 or visit www.oneontaymca.org