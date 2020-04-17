HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 18, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 18

5K RUN/WALK – 1 p.m. Support local non-profit SADD ‘Strides For Safety’ providing educational programs for students. Participate in virtual 5k run/walk. Sign up, then run or walk the 5k anytime between April 17-20 along route of your choice (just abide by social distancing and stay safe). Post of picture of you completing your run with hashtags #saddstridesfor safety and #clarksportscenterevents. Runners are encouraged to wear past SADD run t-shirts or to show off school colors. Entrance fee, $10/person. Invite friends and family from everywhere for this virtual event. Register at saddstridesforsafety.itsyourrace.com//event.aspx?id=8944

VIRTUAL APRIL – Enjoy ‘I Spy’ Art Activity featuring ‘Autumn at the Crossroads’ presented by Fenimore Art Museum. Visit the museum at www.facebook.com/fenimoreartmuseum

VIRTUAL APRIL – Make something delicious with a Bean recipe from “The Cook’s Own Book and Housekeeper’s Register” by a Boston Housekeeper (published 1830) presented by The Farmers’ Museum. Visit the museum at www.facebook.com/farmersmuseum/

DIGITAL EARTH FEST – 2 – 3 p.m. Celebrate our Earth from home, learn how to save energy in webinar with Heatsmart Otsego. Visit occainfo.org/calendar/

