HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 2

ICE HARVEST – 10 – 3 p.m. Participate in traditional ice harvest. Includes ice carving, ice fishing, horse-drawn sleigh rides, snowman village, hot soup buffet, food truck, blacksmithing, cooking demonstration, exhibits by local businesses, farmers. Cost, $9/adult. Hanford Mills Museum, 51 Co. Hwy. 12, East Meredith. 607-278-5744 or visit www.hanfordmills.org/programs/events/ice-harvest/

COOKBOOK SWAP – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Bring gently used cookbooks to trade for something new, different. Farmers Market, 101 Main St., in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. 607-547-6195 or visit www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

WINTER EVENTS – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Enjoy Crockpot Contest, Chinese Auction, Bake Sale, Quilt Raffle, more. Vets Club, 13 Lake St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-9924.

OPERA – 12:55 p.m. Live streaming “Carmen” by Bizet. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

EXHIBIT RECEPTION – 2 – 4 p.m. Celebrate new exhibit “Oneonta Commercial Advertising, 1850s to the New Millennium.” Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org/upcomingevents.htm

FILM SCREENING – 6:30 & 9 p.m. Showing “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald.” Cost, $3. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/3096979

CONCERT SERIES – 7:30 p.m. Cooperstown Concert series features Buffalo Rose, whose first album, “The Soil and the Seed,” was released to critical raves. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-547-1812 or visit cooperstownconcertseries.org/buffalo-rose-saturday-february-02-2019/