HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29, 2020

OPERA – 12:55 p.m. Performance of “Agrippina,” by Handel, streaming live from Metropolitan Opera House. Cost, $20/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit www.foothillspac.org

PANCAKE BREAKFAST – 7 – 11 a.m. Enjoy pancake breakfast for this leap day and support Schuyler Lake UMC Pantry renovation with $8 suggested donation. Former JB’s Pantry, 1472 Co. Hwy. 22, Schuyler Lake. 315-858-2575 or visit www.facebook.com/littlewhitechurch/

EXHIBIT – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. View exhibit ‘Celebrating Suffrage: Women Artists from the Collection’ featuring works by women, before and after ratification of the 19th amendment, exploring role of art for women to reflect, reform or challenge social beliefs and political practices for women of their eras. On view through 5/17. Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute, 310 Genesee St., Utica. 315-797-0000 or visit www.mwpai.org

KOMBUCHA CLASS – 11 a.m. – Noon. Easy beginner class on how to brew basic kombucha. Cost, $25/person. Community Food Co-op, 140 Main St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-7023 or visit www.rscommunitycalendar.com/event/easy-kombucha-class/

OPENING DAY – Noon – 5 p.m. Kick off museum season, check out 2 new exhibits ‘Garth Williams: Illustrator of the Century’ and ‘Winslow Homer: Illustrator’ whose watercolors feature in museums permanent collection. Admission, $9/adult. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 ext. 113 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

BOOK SIGNING – Noon – 2 p.m. Local artist Tim Welch will be signing copies of his book “Pictures with Parkinson’s” created from beautiful works made after his early diagnosis of Parkinson’s. Books on sale for $15. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-0230 or visit www.facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Join other writers to help improve your craft. Hosted by published author, Jennifer Donohue. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

LIFE SKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Class for teens 13-18 to learn to bake a cake from flour to frosting. Reservations required. The Sol Center, 50 Dietz St., Ste. M, Oneonta. ourotc@gmail.com

LEAP DAY HIKE – 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy the extra day on candlelight hike through woods. Hike or snowshoe. Lakeview room will be open with hot drinks, snacks. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co. Rd. 31, Cooperstown. 607-547-8662 or visit www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

FILM – 6:30 & 9 p.m. Presenting “Parasite.” Cost, $3/person. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta.

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Presenting Shakespeare’s comedy ‘A Midsummer Nights Dream’ featuring a love quadrangle, magic, & mischievous fairies. General Admission, $5/person. Hamblin Theater, SUNY Oneonta.