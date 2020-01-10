HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JANUARY 11, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JANUARY 11

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy performance by the red hot Alex P. Sutter Band. Cost, $20/adult. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-547-1812 or visit cooperstownconcertseries.org/alexis-p-suter-band-saturday-january-11-2020/

FLEA MARKET – 8:45 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.. Find many interesting, unique items including antiques, collectibles, jewelry, postcards, old paper, more. Quality Inn, 5206 St. Rt. 23, Oneonta.

MOBILE SCREENING – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Find Cancer Services Program available to give free cancer screenings at Coaches Vs. Cancer Basketball Tournament. Laurens Central School, 55 Main St., Laurens. 1-888-345-0225 or visit bassett.org/csp

FAMILY ART DAYS – 10 a.m. – Noon. Parents & children work together on fun, hands-on art projects to support community organizations. This month join Susquehanna SPCA to make fun art all about your pets. Louis C. Jones Center, The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

BOOK COLLECTION – 10 a.m. – Noon. Donate gently used books to be sold at the winter carnival book sale to support your village library. Fair Street Entrance, Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

CREATIVITY – 10:30 a.m. – Noon. Bring the kids to celebrate International Day of Creativity with crafts, books to get them inspired. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-0230 or visit www.facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/

BOOK CLUB – 11 a.m. Meet to discuss “It’s All Relative: Adventures Up And Down The Worlds Family Tree” by A.J. Jacobs on his quest to discover his family tree. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main St., Otego, 607-988-6661 or visit www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

WINTER RUN – 11 a.m. Enjoy challenging off road 5 mile race through wooded trails in all weather conditions. Cost, $20/person. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 607-547-2800 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com/events/2020-frozen-5-miler-trail-run/

TUBING – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Have fun this winter. Slide down a hillside on a tube. Tubes provided. Cost, $5/person. Warming hut with hot cocoa, snacks available for sale. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co. Rt. 31, Cooperstown. 607-547-8662 or visit www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

OPERA – 12:55 p.m. Performance of “Wozzeck,” by Berg, streaming live from Metropolitan Opera House. Cost, $20/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

FILM – 1 & 6 p.m. Showing ‘Jumanji: The Next Level.’ Cost, $7/adult. Walton Theater, 30 Gardiner Pl., Walton. 607-865-6688 or visit waltontheatre.org

CLOSING RECEPTION – 4 – 6 p.m. Celebrate the run of this years Small Works group show. Reception includes live performance by John Colonna, Rich Molin. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Ave., Gilbertsville. 607-783-2010 or visit www.facebook.com/dunderberggallery/

MOVIE NIGHT – 6 – 8 p.m. Bring the whole family to enjoy ‘Angry Birds 2’ (2019, PG). Free, viewers are welcome to bring snacks, beverages, pillows, blankets, etc. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 607-547-2800 or visit www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

POTLUCK – 6 Bring a dish to pass at community dinner, followed by a movie (TBD which one). Drinks, dinnerware provided. All welcome. Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 Co. Rd. 26, Fly Creek. E-mail mariadeysenroth@yahoo.com