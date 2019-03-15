HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MARCH 16

IRISH DINNER – 4-7 p.m. The Knights of Columbus Tekakwitha Council 10968 host a corned beef & cabbage dinner with Irish step dancers performing. Free, donations accepted. St. Mary’s Parish Center, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. Info, (607) 547-8519.

5K RACE – 10:30 a.m. Not So Frozen Toes 5K gets runners ready for the spring racing season. Clark Sports Center. Info, (607) 547-2800.

ART DAYS – 10 a.m. – Noon. Beat winter blues with fun art project with family. Benefit for local non-profit. This month celebrate environment through hands on projects with the Otsego Land Trust. Free by donation. Louis C. Jones Center, The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

PAINTFEST – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Oneonta World of Learning’s annual Paintfest! This year’s theme is “The Five Senses.” FoxCare Center, Oneonta. Info, www.oneontaworldoflearning.com

WORKSHOP – Noon-4 p.m. Workshops focus on self-improvement and self-care. Free. Craven Lounge, Morris Conference Center, SUNY Oneonta. Info, registration www.selflovecallingandpurpose.eventbrite.com, (607) 433-2343.

MEET AND GREET – 12-2 p.m. “Pawsitive Pawsibilities at the Y” aims to connect new families with companion animals from the Susquehanna SPCA. YMCA lobby, 20-26 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Info, (607) 547-8111.

PLAY READINGS – 3 – 4:30 p.m. NEXT! Readings of New Works by Regional Playwrights. Reading ‘The Mistral Wind’ by Peter Spartano, a drama featuring Vincent Van Gogh in existential battle for his sanity. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

SHAMROCK SWING – 5 – 8 p.m. 4th annual Mother & Son dance includes dinner, activities, raffles, door prizes, more. Cost, $65/1 parent + 1 child. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

CONCERT SERIES – 7:30 p.m. Cooperstown Concert series features The Lonely Heartstrings bluegrass band. National Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-1812 or visit cooperstownconcertseries.org/the-lonely-heartstring-band-saturday-march-16-2019/

PHILHARMONIC – 8 p.m. The Fly Creek Philharmonic presents “Water Water Everywhere.” Tickets available at the Fly Creek General Store, Riverwood. Fly Creek Methodist Church.