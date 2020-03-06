HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MARCH 7, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MARCH 7

BENEFIT LUNCH – Noon – 2 p.m. Support Cooperstown Food Pantry at Empty Bowls Luncheon. Pick a unique bowl by a local potter to enjoy lunch of soup by local chef. Suggested donation $15. Parish Hall, Christ Church, 69 Fair St., Cooperstown. 607-547-2627 or visit cooperstownfoodpantry.org

HELICOPTER – 5:30 p.m. Army Reserve & NY Army National Guard collaborate with Cooperstown Graduate Program for military exercise featuring UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters landing at Bassett. Public is welcome to observe, tour once the aircraft are shut down. Please follow direction of military personnel to ensure a safe distance from the aircraft while it is in operation. Landing will be near Bassett Helipad, across from Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown.

FUNDRAISER – 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Fill the boot campaign to support injured firefighters Scott Monington & Jon Roach. All donations welcome. Milford Corner Store, 69 S. Main St., Milford. 607-286-9492 or visit www.facebook.com/Milford-Fire-Department-and-Emergency-Squad-1534447436867261/

PANCAKE BREAKFAST – 8 a.m. – Noon. Enjoy delicious pancakes to support OCA. Oneonta Christian Academy, 158 River St., Oneonta. 607-432-0383 or visit www.facebook.com/oneontaca/

WORKSHOP – 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. ‘Will It Work On My Land’ workshop on hosting utility, large scale solar farms for farmers, land owners, municipal officials. Brings together experienced professionals in land planning, leasing law, dual agricultural practices, more to educate land holders in Mohawk Valley area. Free, Open to public by registration. College Center Amphitheater, Herkimer College, 100 Reservoir Rd., Herkimer. 315-866-7920 or visit blogs.cornell.edu/cceherkimer/2020/01/31/solar-energy-and-the-future-of-farming-in-the-mohawk-valley-regional-workshop-march-7th/

PAINTFEST – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Bring out the whole family for wide range of painting activities on theme of ‘Math’ with Oneonta World of Learning. Admission is pay-what-you-can, suggested $15/child. FoxCare Center, 1 FoxCare Dr., Oneonta. 607-431-8543 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaWorldofLearning/

ANTIQUE SHOW – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Find quality antiques from over 20 dealers. Finds range from china, glassware, furniture, tools, books, more. Bring your own antiques to get them appraised, $5/item. Homemade sandwiches, soups, desserts available for purchase. Proceeds go to Palatine Settlement Soceity to restore historic Nellis Tavern, St. Johnsville. Admission, $5/person. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

PHOTOGRAPHY – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Learn DSLR photography with local photographer Ben Gifford. Learn about camera setting, equipment, composition, more. Then put your new knowledge to work for photography challenge. Bring your own DSLR or mirrorless camera, and small tripod if needed. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Join other writers to help improve your craft. Hosted by published author, Jennifer Donohue. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

OPENING RECEPTION – 2 – 3 p.m. Celebrate exhibit on local chapter of the League of Women Voters (founded 1920). Features presentations by current members. Free, open to public. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org

PLANETARIUM – 2 – 3 p.m. Public is invited to enjoy presentation on outer space with new Digistar 6 digital planetarium system. Followed by star gazing at College Camp, weather permitting. Free, registration required. A. J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-2011 or visit www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC/

PLAY READINGS – 3 – 4:30 p.m. NEXT! Readings of New Works by Regional Playwrights. Featuring ‘Tracy Jones’ by Stephen Kaplan about Tracy Jones throwing a party where every woman named Tracy Jones is invited but she’s been sitting for over an hour alone. Free, donations accepted. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1453 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

LAUNDRY LESSON – 4 – 6 p.m. Children aged 12-18 bring a load of laundry to learn about wrinkle removal, stain removal, folding, more at Life Skills 101 workshop. Oneonta Teen Center, 17 Clinton Plaza Dr., Oneonta. 607-441-3999 or e-mail ourotc@gmail.com

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 8 p.m. Celebrate opening of Members Exhibit featuring works in many mediums by local artists. Come cast your vote for peoples choice award, see works on displays, enjoy live music by Wendy Slicer. Refreshments available. Free, open to public. Community Art Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org