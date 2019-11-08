HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

TRIBUTE CONCERT – 5:30 p.m. Celebrate our nations veterans with featured performer Jerrod Niemann. Features VIP veterans reception in Wright-Wilber Bank Atrium. Show begins at 7 p.m. Cost, $25 at door. Free to vets, active duty military personnel. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

FILM DAYS – Fall film fest features films on theme “Adaptations.” Includes films:

‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco’ – 10 a.m. – Noon. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown.

‘One Man Dies A Million Times’ – 12:15 – 1:45 p.m. Village Hall Ballroom, 22 Main St., Cooperstown.

‘Walking On Water’ 12:45 – 2:30 p.m. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown.

‘Hail Satan?’ – 2 – 3:30 p.m. Village Hall Ballroom, 22 Main St., Cooperstown.

‘Kifaru’ – 2:45 – 4:45 p.m. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown.

‘While You Live, Shine’ – 3:45 – 5 p.m. Village Hall Ballroom, 22 Main St., Cooperstown.

‘Honeyland’ – 5:30 – 7 p.m. Grand Stand Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown.

Dinner Buffet – 7:15 – 8:45 p.m. Enjoy a taste of Greece. Templeton Hall, 63 Pioneer St., Cooperstown.

Selections – 9 – 10:30 p.m. Enjoy films from Black Maria Film Festival. Templeton Hall, 63 Pioneer St., Cooperstown.

Runs through 11/11. Visit www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org

SUPPORT GROUP – 10 a.m. – Noon. Family, friends, & people with Multiple Sclerosis are invited to group. Open dialogue encouraged, no questions is too big or small. Sunshine Room, Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call Phil Young 607-435-3653 or visit elmparkumconeonta.org

DELIVERY – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. All Artist are invited to drop off artworks for sale at Holiday gift show and sale. CAA membership required. Cooperstown Art Association. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

OPERA – 12:55 p.m. Performance of “Madama Butterfly,” by Puccini, streaming live from Metropolitan Opera House. Cost, $20/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

PHOTOGRAPHY – 1 – 3 p.m. Learn to take high quality portraits of loved ones with simple camera, like a smart phone, and natural light with photographer Kevin Gray. Bring camera you are most comfortable with. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Join other writers to help improve your craft. Hosted by published author, Jennifer Donohue. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

FILM – 6:30 p.m. Presenting “Crawl.” Cost, $3/person. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta.