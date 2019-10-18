HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19

PRE-CHRISTMAS SALE – 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Find gently used holiday decorations including lights, undecorated wreaths, ornaments, tableware, more. Also enjoy goodies at bake sale. Proceeds benefit mission programs of United Methodist Women. Cooperstown United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9515 or visit www.cooperstownumc.org

PANCAKE DAY – 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Enjoy pancakes with real maple syrup, sausage, applesauce, tea, coffee, more. Benefit for Rotary Club International Youth Scholarship Program. Cost, $8/adult. Oneonta Elks Club, 84 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-437-9596 or visit www.facebook.com/oneontarotary/

BAG SALE – 9 a.m. – Noon. Fill your $2 bag. Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 Co. Hwy. 26, Fly Creek. 607-547-9946 or visit www.facebook.com/FlyCreekUMChurch/

SOLAR SYSTEM WALK – 10 – 11:30 a.m. Walk a scale model of our solar system with Bill Ralston from the Sun to Pluto and understand the awe inspiring scale of our neighborhood of the cosmos. Great for adults, children ages 9+. Meet at Railroad tracks on County Rd. 11C, Cooperstown. Call OCCA at 607-282-4087 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/solar-system-walk-the-earth-as-a-peppercorn/

STAMP SHOW – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Find unique, rare stamps, postcards, coins, on show with Leatherstocking Stamp Club & Tri-County Stamp Club. Free admission, parking. Quality Inn, Rt. 23, Oneonta. 607-547 5646 or e-mail kuchtill@gmail.com

OPEN HOUSE – 10 a.m. – Noon. Tour the campus, meet the faculty, see what make the college unique. SUNY Herkimer, 500 Lou Ambers Dr., Herkimer. 315-866-0300 or visit www.herkimer.edu/apply/admissions/herkimer-college-open-house/

SUPPORT GROUP – 10 a.m. – Noon. Family, friends, & people with Multiple Sclerosis are invited to group. Open dialogue encouraged, no questions is too big or small. Sunshine Room, Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call Phil Young 607-435-3653 or visit elmparkumconeonta.org

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Join other writers to help improve your craft. Hosted by published author, Jennifer Donohue. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

PLANETARIUM – 2 – 3 p.m. Public night at updated planetarium featuring multimedia experience presented by SUNY Oneonta staff, faculty, students. Free, tickets required. A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-2011 or visit www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC/

CONCERT – 3 p.m. Performance by City of the Hills Chorus Sweet Adelines, with special guest ‘Gimme Four’ 4 part mens barbershop quartet group. A Capella 2018 International Semi-Finalist from NYC area. Cost, $18 at door. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-8054 or visit sachorus.wixsite.com/cityofthehills

TURKEY DINNER – 4 – 6:30 p.m. Enjoy turkey with all the fixings, including homemade dessert. Takeout available. Cost, $11/adult. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-1553 or visit rschurchofchristuniting.com/events

HOPS FOR HISTORY – 4 – 8 p.m. Enjoy 4th annual beer sampling, food pairing at 7 venues in Downtown Oneonta. Cost, $30 day of. Benefit for Greater Oneonta Historical Society. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org/index.htm

GHOST TOURS – 5:30 – 9 p.m. Join a guide to explore the museum after dark, learn about the mysteries, ghostly happening associated with the village. Learn what Things Go Bump In The Night. Cost, $17/non-member. Famers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/ghost-tours

MOVIE NIGHT – 6 p.m. Bring the whole family for fun evening viewing “The Secret Life of Pets II.” Guests welcome to bring snacks, beverages, blankets, more for comfort. Free. Community Room, Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 607-547-2800 or visit www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

HYDE & SHRIEK – 6 p.m. Ghost tour visits places where ghostly manifestations have been reported over the years and areas identified by the Ghost Hunters Halloween special. Cost, $20/person. Reservations required. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org

DINNER & GHOST HUNT – 6:30 p.m. Enjoy buffet dinner followed by presentation ‘Ghost Happenings At The Worcester Inn’ with owner Jim Buelow, and findings by Orange County Paranormal. Then tour haunted sites around the inn. Cost, $39/person. Reservations required. Worcester Inn, 151 Main St., Worcester. 607-433-2089 or visit www.isdoneonta.org

FILM – 6:30 p.m. Presenting “The Lion King.” Cost, $3/person. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta.

CHAMBER MUSIC – 7 p.m. Award winning Horszowski Trio presents works by Haydn, and Clara Schumann. Some of the romantic eras most distinguished pianists. Cost, $22/person. West Kortright Center, 49 W. Kortright Church Rd., East Meredith. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Theatrical production of ‘One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest’ presented by Stuff of Dreams Productions. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-5407 or visit foothillspac.org