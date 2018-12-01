HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, DECEMBER 2

FESTIVAL – 1 – 4 p.m. Celebrate Christmas at the Schoolhouse, featuring wagon rides, Cookie Walk, Santa Claus, craft vendors, more. Admission, canned food for foodbank. Old Middlefield Schoolhouse, Co. Hwy. 35, Middlefield. E-mail tmhawebmail@gmail.com or visit www.middlefieldhistorical.org/calendar

YOUTH PROGRAM – 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. “Exploring The Past” session topic focuses on learning about the past through small forgotten items. All Welcome. Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

OPEN STUDIO – 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Enjoy holiday showroom featuring over run fabrics, scarves shawls more based on historical fabrics. Find great gifts, refreshments, holiday cheer. Thistle Hill Weavers, 143 Baxter Road, Cherry Valley. 518 284-2729 or visit www.thistlehillweavers.com

VISIT SANTA – 1 – 4 p.m. Visit & Take pictures with Santa & Mrs. Claus. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. 607-547-9983 or visit cooperstownchamber.org/santas-house-in-cooperstown/

FILM SCREENING – 1, 6:30 & 9 p.m. Showing “Operation Finale: The Capture and Trial of Adolf Eichman.” Cost, $3. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/2606285

CHAMBER MUSIC – 3 p.m. Stamford friends of music present chamber music concert featuring works by Beethoven, Webern, Debussy performed by Iceberg String Quartet with Delhi native Jacob Efthimiou (cello). Stamford United Methodist Church, 88 Main St., Stamford. Visit www.friendsmusic.org

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin