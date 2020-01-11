HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JANUARY 12, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JANUARY 12

BRIDAL EXPO – Noon. Engaged couples network with providers of catering, flowers, photography, more to make a perfect wedding. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

FLEA MARKET – 8:45 a.m. – 2 p.m. Find many interesting, unique items including antiques, collectibles, jewelry, old postcards, more. Quality Inn, 5206 St. Hwy. 23, Oneonta.

TUBING – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Have fun this winter. Slide down a hillside on a tube. Tubes provided. Cost, $5/person. Warming hut with hot cocoa, snacks available for sale. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co. Rt. 31, Cooperstown. 607-547-8662 or visit www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

FILM – 1 p.m. Showing ‘Jumanji: The Next Level.’ Cost, $7/adult. Walton Theater, 30 Gardiner Pl., Walton. 607-865-6688 or visit waltontheatre.org

AFTER PARTY – 2 – 4:30 p.m. Continue the wedding fun with Marry Mingle party & Bag Sale. Pick up a bag at the wedding expo and fill it with wedding accessories for $99. Enjoy refreshments, fashion presentations, share engagement stories, more. Rainbow’s End Weddings & More, 3200 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-6324 or visit www.facebook.com/rainbowsendweddingsandmore/

SUNDAY PROGRAM – 3 – 4:30 p.m. Learn about clean heating, cooling technologies with Bennett Sandler from Heat Smart Otsego. Free, registration appreciated. Village Library of Cooperstown. 607-435-1364 or visit www.facebook.com/heatsmartotsego/

BINGO – 6 – 8 p.m. Have fun, win prizes, support Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Animal Rescue. Suggested Donation, $3/person. Roots Brewing Company, 175 Main St., Oneonta. 607-441-3227 or visit www.facebook.com/superheroesirj/