HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JANUARY 13

SUNDAY PROGRAM – 3 – 4 p.m. David Strogatz, Ph.D. presents “Bassett Research in Our Community: The Longitudinal on Aging Drivers.” Village Ballroom, Village Library of Cooperstown. 607-547-8344 or visit www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org

BASKETBALL – 6 p.m. Cheer on Oneonta Octane basketball team at home game. SUNY Oneonta. 607-432-0001 or visit www.facebook.com/FamilyRN/

FILM SCREENING – 1 p.m. Showing “Aquaman.” Walton Theater, 30 Gardiner Place, Walton. 607-865-6688 or visit www.facebook.com/Walton-Theatre-111248988980021/

SELF DEFENSE – 5 p.m. Defense course for anyone looking to broaden handgun knowledge, be physically/mentally prepared to defend themselves with it. Cost, $50/person. Oneonta Sportsman’s Club, 251 Rod & Gun Club Road, Oneonta. 607-433-0515 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub/

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO