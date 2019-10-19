HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20

LUMBERJACK SONGS – 2 p.m. Enjoy afternoon of rousing lumberjack songs, learn about the Adirondack mountain logging camps. Free admission. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 ext. 113 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

CLEAN UP DAY – 1 p.m. Join a group to clean up City of Oneonta with Oneonta City Council (8th Ward) candidate Joshua Bailey. Meet at Mueller Plaza, Oneonta.

FILM – 1 & 6:30 p.m. Presenting “The Lion King.” Cost, $3/person. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta.

THEATER – 2 p.m. Theatrical production of ‘One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest’ presented by Stuff of Dreams Productions. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-5407 or visit foothillspac.org

WORKSHOP – 2 – 4 p.m. Explore art by painting on found materials such as wood, feathers or rocks with instructor Bella Gusozski. Cost, $35/person. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org

CONCERT – 3 p.m. Celebrated violinist Rachel Lee Priday presents works by Mozart, Bartock, others with pianist Marija Stroke. Suggested donation, $12/person at door. Stamford United Methodist Church, 88 Main St., Stamford. Visit friendsmusic.org