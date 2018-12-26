HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, DECEMBER 27

PUBLIC SPEAKING – 6:15 p.m. Practice your public speaking with the Toastmasters. The Green Earth, 4 Market St., Oneonta. Visit oneonta.toastmastersclubs.org

OPEN STUDIO – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Create something this holiday break. Bring your own ideas or be inspired. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

CRAFT & CHAT – 3:30 p.m. Bring your current knitting or crochet project and chat with the group. Ages 10+. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. 518-673-2314.

GAME NIGHT – 6:30 – 10 p.m. Play ongoing fantasy game Dungeons & Dragons. Newcomers welcome. Free, Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. 607-326-7908.

