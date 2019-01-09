HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JANUARY 10

PUBLIC SPEAKING – 6:15 p.m. Practice your public speaking with the Toastmasters. The Green Earth, 4 Market St., Oneonta. Visit oneonta.toastmastersclubs.org

ROUNDTABLE – 6:30 p.m. Enjoy refreshments & networking followed at 7 by presentation “Slavery and Dutch-Palatine Farmers: How did middle class farmers in New York interact with slavery?” by Travis M. Bowman, examining how slavery evolved under Dutch, British, & American systems, how palatine immigrants and descendants interacted. Key Auditorium, Sienna College, 515 Loudon Rd., Albany. 518-774-5669 or e-mail brianm248420@hotmail.com

GAME NIGHT – 6:30 – 10 p.m. Play on-going fantasy game Dungeons & Dragons. Newcomers welcome. Free, Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. 607-326-7908 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/2017/06/04/july-26-dungeons-dragons-night/

