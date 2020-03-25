HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MARCH 26, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MARCH 26

VIRTUAL TOWN HALL – 7 p.m. Jim Barber to host town halls on facebook & youtube. Submit questions at info@jimbarberforsenate.org and tune in to learn about the candidate to represent State Senate district 51. Visit to participate www.facebook.com/JimBarberforSenate/

MORNING PROGRAM – 10 a.m. Join library staff each morning for books, songs, & fingerplays to keep the kids 2-5 entertained. Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

LUNCH DOODLES – 1 p.m. Children’s book author/illustrator Mo Williams, of Elephant & Piggie fame, hosts virtual art session for the kids featuring drawing, look around his studio, more. Hosted by The Kennedy Center channel on Youtube. Visit www.kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems/

