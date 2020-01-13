HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JANUARY 14, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JANUARY 14

MEMORIAL LECTURE – 7 p.m. Caitlin Jewitt (class of ‘06) presents Rude Memorial Lecture titled “The Primary Rules and the 2020 Presidential Nomination Contest.” Free, open to public. Celebration Room, Shineman Chapel House, Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-431-4044 or visit www.hartwick.edu/news/hartwick-welcomes-jewitt-06-for-rude-memorial-lecture/

GOLDEN AGE PROGRAM – 9 – 11 a.m. Community members over 62 are invited to tour sports center, enjoy donuts & cider, fitness evaluations, learn about new Golden Ager program featuring fitness programs, lectures each week on Tuesday. Free to senior community members. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 607-547-2800 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com

LUNCH & LEARN – Noon – 1 p.m. Part 1 of 3 part job readiness series. Learn to write a resume. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-0230 or visit www.facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/

WORKSHOP – 1 – 2:30 p.m. ‘Access to Capital’ workshop with Small Business Development Center & Small Business Administration. Learn how to obtain a small business loan. Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, 189 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-4500 or visit otsegocc.com

MOVIE DAY – 3 p.m. Bring the whole family to enjoy ‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’ (2019, PG). Free, viewers are welcome to bring snacks, beverages, pillows, blankets, etc. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 607-547-2800 or visit www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

DISCUSSION – 6:30 – 8 p.m. ‘What We Stalk About When We Stalk About Love’ discussion on Netflix series ‘You’ hosted by Violence Intervention Program in recognition of Stalking Awareness Month. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-433-8000 or visit www.ofoinc.org