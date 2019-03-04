HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MARCH 5

AUDITIONS – 5:30-9:30 p.m. Audition for the Templeton Players many productions this summer at The Farmers’ Museum. Registration required. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Registration info, gestevens17@gmail.com

PANCAKE SUPPER – 5 – 7 p.m. Celebrate Fat Tuesday (Shrove Tuesday) with benefit supper for Cherry Valley Pastor Fund. Cost, $5/person. Grace Episcopal Church, 32 Montgomery St., Cherry Valley.

KNIT-A-LONG – 6 – 7 p.m. Join group of knitters to work on same pattern. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-0230 or visit www.facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/