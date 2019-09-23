HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

PITCH PARTY – 6 – 9 p.m. Come pitch next years recipient for the funds raised by this years Oneonta Charity Cup. Pitch a local person, animal, or cause to receive support. B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza Dr., Oneonta. E-mail Tom@oneontacharitycup.com or visit www.facebook.com/The-Oneonta-Charity-Cup-578959415801048/

3D TINKERING – 3:30 p.m. Create a pumpkin tealight with TinkerCAD, to be printed by October. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

BOARD GAMES – 6 p.m. Night of fun Board & Party games with Serenity Hobbies. All aged 16+ welcome. Huntington Memorial Library, 61 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

READING SERIES – 7:30 p.m. Red Dragon reading series presents poets Bob Bensen (Before, Orenoque, Wetumka & Other Poems, more) and Bertha Rogers. Red Dragon Theater, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta.