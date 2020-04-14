HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15

WHAT I LEARNED – 11 a.m. Hanford Mills presents lively, fun exploration on Mill topics from water power, simple machines, more for kids & parents with education coordinator Luke Murphy on Facebook Live. Bring your questions & have fun. www.facebook.com/HanfordMillsMuseum/

MORNING PROGRAM – 10 a.m. Join library staff each morning for books, songs, & fingerplays to keep the kids 2-5 entertained. Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Donate blood, help the hospitals to save lives. St. James Episcopal, 305 Main St., Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/coronavirus–covid-19–and-blood-donation.html

LUNCH DOODLES – 1 p.m. Children’s book author/illustrator Mo Williams, of Elephant & Piggy fame, hosts virtual art session for the kids featuring drawing, look around his studio, more. Hosted by The Kennedy Center channel on YouTube. Visit www.kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems/

DISCUSSION – 6 p.m. Open discussion on School Budget. Library, Cooperstown High School. 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org/article/158061?org=cooperstown-csd

