HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28

THEATER – 7 p.m. Classic metatheatrical play “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder portrays everyday live of residents of the fictional Grover’s Corner. Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater, Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

AFTERNOON ART – 3 – 4 p.m. Drop in art class for ages 4-8. Features visit to exhibit, storybook reading, hands-on take-home art project. Activities range from painting, drawing, to sculpting, more. Cost, $5/child. Fenimore Art Museum, Coopersotwn, 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3 – 5 p.m. Come together and discuss current events. Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-8344 or visit www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org

OPEN HOUSE – 4 – 6 p.m. Tour adult home, meet the staff, learn about respite care, adult social day program. Woodside Hall, 1 Main St., Oneonta. 607-547-0600, ext. 102 or visit woodsidehall.net

ALUMNI MEETING – 6:30 p.m. Oneonta High School Alumni Association to meet. All OHS grads welcome. Library, Oneonta High School, 31 Center St., Oneonta. 607-432-7015 or visit www.oneontacsd.org

FILM SCREENING – 7 p.m. Enjoy screening of MLB Network Presents “The Impossible Dream: Red Sox Nation Begins.” Grandstand Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/mlbpresents/the_impossible_dream?date=0

POETRY SLAM – 8 p.m. Open the Big O’ Poetry Slam season with 3-time world champion spoken word artist Buddy Wakefield. Also enjoy performances by SUNY Oneonta students. Free, open to public. Waterfront Room, Hunt College Union, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-3013.